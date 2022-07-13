Putin Will Not Discuss Procurement of Drones With Iran - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not discuss procurement of drones during his trip to Iran on July 19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Iran is allegedly planning to provide Russia with numerous drones.

"No," Peskov told reporters when asked if this issue will be discussed during Putin's visit to Tehran.