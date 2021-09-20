UrduPoint.com

Putin Will Not Participate In US-Hosted Global Summit On COVID-19 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

Putin Will Not Participate in US-Hosted Global Summit on COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the global summit on the coronavirus hosted by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the global summit on the coronavirus hosted by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president does not plan to participate in the summit.

The level of our participation will be determined via diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

US President Joe Biden will convene COVID-19 summit with the participation of world leaders on Wednesday. The summit will give an opportunity to enhance international cooperation to defeat COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveri ..

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Ir ..

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Iranian President

3 minutes ago
 Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embez ..

Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embezzlement case

1 minute ago
 Referee Refreshers Soccer Futsal Course concludes

Referee Refreshers Soccer Futsal Course concludes

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy sets up free medical camps at Sindh, ..

Pakistan Navy sets up free medical camps at Sindh, Balochistan coastal areas

3 minutes ago
 Footwear exports surge 23.7pc in 2 months

Footwear exports surge 23.7pc in 2 months

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.