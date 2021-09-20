Putin Will Not Participate in US-Hosted Global Summit on COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the global summit on the coronavirus hosted by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the global summit on the coronavirus hosted by the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The president does not plan to participate in the summit.

The level of our participation will be determined via diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.

US President Joe Biden will convene COVID-19 summit with the participation of world leaders on Wednesday. The summit will give an opportunity to enhance international cooperation to defeat COVID-19.