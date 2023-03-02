Putin Will Not Visit Stavropol Region Due to Situation in Bryansk Region - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has canceled his visit to the Stavropol region in connection with the emergency situation in the border Bryansk region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one.

There is no information regarding the number of people in the Ukrainian sabotage group that penetrated into Russia's Bryansk region or the number of hostages, Yulia Starovoitova, the press secretary of the governor, added.

"President Putin will attend the opening of the Year of the Teacher and Mentor and meet with participants in the pilot educational program of the mentor school, but for obvious reasons, he will do it via videoconference," Peskov told reporters.