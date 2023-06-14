Putin Will Speak at Plenary Session of SPEIF on June 16 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"At the same time, the president is also preparing to participate in the plenary session of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held on Friday. Approximately for two hours this plenary session is scheduled. There will be a big speech by the president and then a discussion," Peskov told a briefing.

SPIEF will be held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.