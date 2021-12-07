UrduPoint.com

Putin Will Speak To Biden Based On National Interests Not Emotions - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:46 PM

Putin Will Speak to Biden Based on National Interests Not Emotions - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak to US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting based on national interests, not emotions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak to US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting based on national interests, not emotions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Such a number of false reports are published in the media ... In general, we see that tensions are increasing in rhetoric, but still we urge to keep coolheadedness.

Moreover, presidents never speak based on emotions, they always speak de facto based on their national interests," Peskov told reporters.

The presidents aim at having a dialogue and not staying in a deadlock, the official added.

"Putin has repeatedly said that we are looking for a good, predictable relationship with the United States. Russia never intended to attack anyone, but we have our own concerns, we have our own red lines. The president spoke about this clearly, to which Biden replied that he was not going to recognize any red lines," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Vladimir Putin United States Media

Recent Stories

South Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Des ..

South Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Despite US Boycott - Foreign Mini ..

45 seconds ago
 Ulema's delegation condoles with Sri Lankan envoy; ..

Ulema's delegation condoles with Sri Lankan envoy; vows stern action against cul ..

48 seconds ago
 'I'm traumatised': Indonesia volcano rains destruc ..

'I'm traumatised': Indonesia volcano rains destruction on village

49 seconds ago
 CM Bizenjo orders to release non-development funds ..

CM Bizenjo orders to release non-development funds of local councils

55 seconds ago
 US Statements on Support for Kiev Lack 'Sensible A ..

US Statements on Support for Kiev Lack 'Sensible Approach' - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 Putin-Biden Talks Make Sense in Any Case Despite N ..

Putin-Biden Talks Make Sense in Any Case Despite Negative Background - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.