Putin Will Take Part in CSTO Summit in Moscow on May 16 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow on May 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"On May 16, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the CSTO, a summit of the CSTO member states will be held in Moscow.

This will be both a meeting of leaders and their separate communication in the format of a working breakfast," Peskov told reporters.