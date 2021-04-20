UrduPoint.com
Putin Will Take Part In Upcoming Climate Summit As Russia Prioritizes This Issue - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:33 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to participate in the upcoming climate summit, organized by the United States, because he believes this is an important topic for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

On Thursday, Putin will deliver an address at the videoconference.

"There is no such issue as 'relations with the West.

' The West is just one of the compass points," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Russian leader plans to use the event as an opportunity to mend ties with the West.

When asked if Putin decided to take part in the climate summit despite providing no answer to the invitation for 20 days, Peskov explained that the event centers around climate and environment, "which is a top priority for our country."

"This is why the president has made a decision to deliver an address, after obtaining full information about the event," Peskov concluded.

