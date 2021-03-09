Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would urgently study a potential request for assistance from Syrian President Bashar Assad who had tested positive for COVID-19

The Syrian government announced on Monday that the president and his wife had contracted the coronavirus.

"To be honest, I do not know how the treatment of the president and his wife is ongoing, I do now know if there have been any requests for assistance," Peskov said at a briefing.

"You know that Russian experts have accumulated a huge experience in fighting COVID, and I have no doubt that President Putin will study the requests urgently if they emerge," Peskov continued.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that the Syrian leader and his wife would have only mild symptoms and would develop antibodies.