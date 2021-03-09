UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Will Urgently Study Potential Assad's Request For Assistance With COVID-19 - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

Putin Will Urgently Study Potential Assad's Request for Assistance With COVID-19 - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would urgently study a potential request for assistance from Syrian President Bashar Assad who had tested positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would urgently study a potential request for assistance from Syrian President Bashar Assad who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Syrian government announced on Monday that the president and his wife had contracted the coronavirus.

"To be honest, I do not know how the treatment of the president and his wife is ongoing, I do now know if there have been any requests for assistance," Peskov said at a briefing.

"You know that Russian experts have accumulated a huge experience in fighting COVID, and I have no doubt that President Putin will study the requests urgently if they emerge," Peskov continued.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that the Syrian leader and his wife would have only mild symptoms and would develop antibodies.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Wife Vladimir Putin From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Food authority recovers 14000 litres counterfeit d ..

1 minute ago

Russia urges US, Iran to coordinate return to nucl ..

1 minute ago

Two killed, ten injured in armed clash

6 minutes ago

Chinese FM congratulates Aboul-Gheit on reappointm ..

6 minutes ago

Nigeria eases curfew in town of kidnapped schoolgi ..

6 minutes ago

Dolphin force to be deployed in Dijkot,Tandlianwal ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.