MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Bishkek this week to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for December 9, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"Yes, there will be (a meeting) in Bishkek ... on Friday. It is planned," Ushakov told reporters.