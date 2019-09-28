(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Paris to attend the funeral ceremony of former French President Jacques Chirac, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the earlier statement of the French presidential press service, Paris expects Putin to take part in the ceremony, scheduled for Monday.

"Yes," Peskov said, answering a question on whether Putin was going to visit Paris.

Chirac passed away on Thursday at age 87, surrounded by his family. He will reportedly be buried near his daughter, who died in 2016, at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris. According to the French presidential office, a national memorial service will be held at the Invalides monument in Paris on Sunday.