Putin Win In Ukraine Ould Worsen Humanitarian Crisis: Blinken

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian crisis: Blinken

If Russian President Vladimir Putin achieves his goal of ousting the government in Kyiv, the humanitarian and rights crises in Ukraine "will only get worse", the top US diplomat warned Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :If Russian President Vladimir Putin achieves his goal of ousting the government in Kyiv, the humanitarian and rights crises in Ukraine "will only get worse", the top US diplomat warned Tuesday.

"If President Putin succeeds in his stated goal of toppling Ukraine's democratically-elected government, the human rights and humanitarian crises will only get worse," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Human Rights Council in a video address.

