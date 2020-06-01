UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Wishes Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Swift Recovery From Coronavirus - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Putin Wishes Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Swift Recovery From Coronavirus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished, in a phone conversation, to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished, in a phone conversation, to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Pashinyan said earlier in the day that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Russian president congratulated Armenia's prime minister on his birthday, expressing his support and wishing a quick recovery from the coronavirus to him and his family. In turn, the Armenian prime minister thanked him for the congratulation and the kind wishes, and for Russia's support on the fight against the pandemic," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Clashes outside White House as US cities under cur ..

4 minutes ago

West Bank poverty may double over pandemic as anne ..

4 minutes ago

Pigeon racing beats snooker to the sporting start ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Mishustin Says Russia's COVID-19 Si ..

1 minute ago

England v Australia rugby league series cancelled

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.