Putin Wishes Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Swift Recovery From Coronavirus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished, in a phone conversation, to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Pashinyan said earlier in the day that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Russian president congratulated Armenia's prime minister on his birthday, expressing his support and wishing a quick recovery from the coronavirus to him and his family. In turn, the Armenian prime minister thanked him for the congratulation and the kind wishes, and for Russia's support on the fight against the pandemic," the Kremlin said in a statement.