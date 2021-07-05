UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Wishes Bennett Success As Israeli New Prime Minister - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Putin Wishes Bennett Success as Israeli New Prime Minister - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett success at his new position during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin wished Naftali Bennett success on the post of prime minister. Mutual disposition was expressed to develop the entire range of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Israel, and it was agreed to maintain further contacts," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The sides discussed the experience of both countries "in the coronavirus response" and regional issues.

Moreover, Putin and Bennett talked about preserving the historical truth about World War II.

"Topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres were considered. Attention, in particular, was paid to the general task of preserving the historical truth about the events of World War II, countering attempts to revise its results, glorification of Nazism, denial of the Holocaust and the decisive contribution of the Red Army to the victory," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Israel Russia Vladimir Putin World War Post Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

4 minutes ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

9 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

37 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

52 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,347 new coronavirus cases, 19 d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.