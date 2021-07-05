Putin Wishes Bennett Success as Israeli New Prime Minister - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett success at his new position during a phone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin wished Naftali Bennett success on the post of prime minister. Mutual disposition was expressed to develop the entire range of traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Israel, and it was agreed to maintain further contacts," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The sides discussed the experience of both countries "in the coronavirus response" and regional issues.

Moreover, Putin and Bennett talked about preserving the historical truth about World War II.

"Topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres were considered. Attention, in particular, was paid to the general task of preserving the historical truth about the events of World War II, countering attempts to revise its results, glorification of Nazism, denial of the Holocaust and the decisive contribution of the Red Army to the victory," the Kremlin said.