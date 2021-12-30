Putin Wishes Biden Happy New Year, Says Russia, US Can Interact Constructively

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday wished US President Joe Biden Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and said that Russia and the United States can and should interact constructively joining efforts on tackling threats, the Kremlin press service reported.

In a congratulatory message, Putin stressed that "Russian and the United States bearing a specific responsibility for regional and international security can and should interact constructively, joining efforts against numerous challenges and threats the humanity faces."

Putin also stressed that both countries will be able to move further and to set up a dialogue based on mutual trust and respect of each others interests.

