UrduPoint.com

Putin Wishes Bosnia's Serb Leader Dodik Success At Upcoming General Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, success at the upcoming general elections during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, success at the upcoming general elections during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

"You have elections, and I want to wish you success.

I hope that will be the case after the election. I hope that positions of patriotic powers will be stronger, which will help us further develop fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation," Putin said.

The Bosnian general elections will take place on October 2, as people will vote on the makeup of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidency, as well as regional governments.

