Putin Wishes Dodon Luck in Moldovan Presidential Election

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, luck in the presidential election and expressed hope that development of relations between Moscow and Chisinau would continue after it.

"I very much hope that after the presidential elections, which are to take place in you literally in a month � and, by the way, I want to wish you success in these elections � we will be able to continue the work you have begun to restore our interstate ties and develop them," Putin said during his talks with Dodon via video conference.

The Russian president noted that the recent years had been difficult in Russian-Moldovan relations.

"But thanks to your efforts, we have been improving these relations lately," he added.

The presidential elections in the republic are scheduled for November 1. To date, three candidates have been officially registered, including the head of Our Party Renato Usatii and the chairman of the Platform Dignity and Truth party Andrei Nastase. Dodon also announced his desire to run, but the Central Election Commission has not yet approved him as a candidate.