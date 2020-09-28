UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Wishes Dodon Luck In Moldovan Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:42 PM

Putin Wishes Dodon Luck in Moldovan Presidential Election

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, luck in the presidential election and expressed hope that development of relations between Moscow and Chisinau would continue after it

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished his Moldovan counterpart, Igor Dodon, luck in the presidential election and expressed hope that development of relations between Moscow and Chisinau would continue after it.

"I very much hope that after the presidential elections, which are to take place in you literally in a month � and, by the way, I want to wish you success in these elections � we will be able to continue the work you have begun to restore our interstate ties and develop them," Putin said during his talks with Dodon via video conference.

The Russian president noted that the recent years had been difficult in Russian-Moldovan relations.

"But thanks to your efforts, we have been improving these relations lately," he added.

The presidential elections in the republic are scheduled for November 1. To date, three candidates have been officially registered, including the head of Our Party Renato Usatii and the chairman of the Platform Dignity and Truth party Andrei Nastase. Dodon also announced his desire to run, but the Central Election Commission has not yet approved him as a candidate.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Chisinau Vladimir Putin November Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

13 minutes ago

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

28 minutes ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

43 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

56 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

1 hour ago

Bangladesh calls off Sri Lanka series over virus r ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.