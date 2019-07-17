Putin Wishes German Chancellor Merkel Happy 65th Birthday in Phone Call - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished German Chancellor Angela Merkel happy 65th birthday in a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said.

"During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her 65th birthday," the statement said.

The press service noted that the Russian leader had also sent her a congratulatory message.

In October 2018, Merkel announced that she would not seek another term as chancellor when her current one ends in 2021.