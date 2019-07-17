UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Wishes German Chancellor Merkel Happy 65th Birthday In Phone Call - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:22 PM

Putin Wishes German Chancellor Merkel Happy 65th Birthday in Phone Call - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished German Chancellor Angela Merkel happy 65th birthday in a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished German Chancellor Angela Merkel happy 65th birthday in a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said.

"During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her 65th birthday," the statement said.

The press service noted that the Russian leader had also sent her a congratulatory message.

In October 2018, Merkel announced that she would not seek another term as chancellor when her current one ends in 2021.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel October 2018

Recent Stories

Length of Roads: In the last 7 decades, the total ..

20 seconds ago

Nearly 1 in 3 Pakistanis (32%) claim they have sem ..

3 minutes ago

Important documents stolen from Overseas Pakistani ..

5 minutes ago

Himayat Ali Shaer's contribution for Urdu literatu ..

1 second ago

Ukrainian Investigators Say Probing 11 Criminal Ca ..

4 seconds ago

PM Imran’s US visit to cost $60,000

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.