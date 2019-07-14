Putin Wishes Happy Bastille Day to French President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished on Sunday happy Bastille Day to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in a message, noting that relations between Russia and France were playing a great role in ensuring Europe's security, the Kremlin said.

"The head of the Russian state praised the importance of relations between the two states for ensuring security and stability in Europe, for dealing with many important international issues," the Kremlin said, citing Putin's message to the French leader.

Putin also expressed confidence that Russia and France could develop their cooperation in a variety of sectors, including trade, economy and science, among others, the Kremlin added.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille, a fortress and a political prison in Paris, on July 14, which marked the beginning of the French Revolution.