Putin Wishes Happy Birthday to Berlusconi - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to wish him happy birthday and praise his contribution to developing the bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"During the phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Pytin congratulated Silvio Berlusconi, ex-chairman of the Italian Council of Ministers and the leader of the Forza Italia party, on his 85th birthday, praising his important personal contribution to the development of the Russian-Italian relations, and wished him good health and well-being," the Kremlin said in a statement.