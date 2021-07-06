UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Wishes Happy Birthday To Kazakhstan's Ex-President Nazarbayev

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Putin Wishes Happy Birthday to Kazakhstan's Ex-President Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 6 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to former Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev wishing him a happy birthday and noting his priceless endeavor in strengthening bilateral relations.

Nazarbayev is celebrating his 81th birthday on July 6, which coincides with an official public holiday, the Day of the Capital City of Kazakhstan.

"It is hard to overvalue your personal contribution to building up and strengthening alliance and strategic partnership between our countries. I am sure that these relations as well as constructive interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will develop for the good of fraternal peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan for the sake of security in Eurasia," Putin's message read, as cited by the Nazarbayev's press office.

Nazarbayev was the first president of Kazakhstan after the collapse of the USSR. In March 2019, when he was succeeded by Qаsym-Jomаrt Тoqаev, the capital city of Astana was renamed Nur-Sultan after Nazarbayev, who is still called "Elbasy," meaning leader of the nation in Kazakh.

The Russian president also called Nazarbayev on Tuesday to congratulate him on his birthday and wishing "good health, happiness and new achievements in complex political activity," the press office said.

Related Topics

Russia Astana Vladimir Putin Alliance Kazakhstan March July 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Big setback for England as seven players test posi ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, 1,518 reco ..

40 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Khalifa Port implement reg ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Women's ODI series against West Indies to ..

46 minutes ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.