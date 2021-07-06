NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 6 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to former Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev wishing him a happy birthday and noting his priceless endeavor in strengthening bilateral relations.

Nazarbayev is celebrating his 81th birthday on July 6, which coincides with an official public holiday, the Day of the Capital City of Kazakhstan.

"It is hard to overvalue your personal contribution to building up and strengthening alliance and strategic partnership between our countries. I am sure that these relations as well as constructive interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will develop for the good of fraternal peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan for the sake of security in Eurasia," Putin's message read, as cited by the Nazarbayev's press office.

Nazarbayev was the first president of Kazakhstan after the collapse of the USSR. In March 2019, when he was succeeded by Qаsym-Jomаrt Тoqаev, the capital city of Astana was renamed Nur-Sultan after Nazarbayev, who is still called "Elbasy," meaning leader of the nation in Kazakh.

The Russian president also called Nazarbayev on Tuesday to congratulate him on his birthday and wishing "good health, happiness and new achievements in complex political activity," the press office said.