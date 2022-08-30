Putin Wishes Happy Birthday To Lukashenko During Phone Conversation - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished happy birthday to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
"During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on his birthday," the Kremlin said in a statement.