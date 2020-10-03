UrduPoint.com
Putin Wishes Happy German Unity Day to Steinmeier, Merkel

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished the German leadership a happy Unity Day as the nation celebrates 30 years since the reunification

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished the German leadership a happy Unity Day as the nation celebrates 30 years since the reunification.

The Russian leader sent the congratulatory messages to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"The head of the Russian state stressed that the unification of Germany that happened three decades ago had become a very important event in European history. Vladimir Putin also confirmed Russia's continued readiness for dialogue and cooperation with German partners on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda," the Kremlin said.

