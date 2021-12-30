Putin Wishes Happy New Year to Pope Francis, Leaders of European Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to Pope Francis, leaders of Germany, France, Greece, Slovenia, Hungary, Finland, Serbia, Spain, the Kremlin said on Thursday

Putin noted that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Russia and the Vatican City continued to conduct a constructive dialogue based on the similarity of approaches to the key problems.

Putin also expressed hopes for setting up constructive dialogues with a number of European countries in 2022 to strengthen global and regional cooperation and security and developing ties with countries. He also mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic was not an obstacle on the pathway to resolve many issues.