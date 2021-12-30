Putin Wishes Happy New Year to UK Queen, UK Prime Minister, Canadian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congratulatory messages wished a Happy New Year to UK Queen Elizabeth II, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

In a congratulatory message to leaders of the United Kingdom, Putin pointed out that the development of relations between the UK and Russia based on principle of equality and mutual respect would benefit cardinal interests of both states.

Congratulating the Canadian prime minister with Christmas and New Year as well as with his 50th anniversary, Putin wished him and the Canadian nationals happiness, prosperity and success.