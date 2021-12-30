UrduPoint.com

Putin Wishes Happy New Year To UK Queen, UK Prime Minister, Canadian Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin Wishes Happy New Year to UK Queen, UK Prime Minister, Canadian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congratulatory messages wished a Happy New Year to UK Queen Elizabeth II, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

In a congratulatory message to leaders of the United Kingdom, Putin pointed out that the development of relations between the UK and Russia based on principle of equality and mutual respect would benefit cardinal interests of both states.

Congratulating the Canadian prime minister with Christmas and New Year as well as with his 50th anniversary, Putin wished him and the Canadian nationals happiness, prosperity and success.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Christmas Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

16 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

2 minutes ago
 'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

2 minutes ago
 India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Pla ..

Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award

27 minutes ago
 Snow shrouds magical mountains of Malam Jabba

Snow shrouds magical mountains of Malam Jabba

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.