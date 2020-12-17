Putin Wishes Macron Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to French President Emmanuel Macron, who was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, and wished him a speedy recovery, the Kremlin's press service said on Thursday

"Russian President Putin sent a telegram to French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing that he was worried when he learned about a positive coronavirus test result of the French leader. Russian President wished Macron a speedy recovery and good health for many years to come," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Elysee palace said that Macron tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate for a week.