Putin Wishes Macron Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:23 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to French President Emmanuel Macron, who was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, and wished him a speedy recovery, the Kremlin's press service said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to French President Emmanuel Macron, who was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, and wished him a speedy recovery, the Kremlin's press service said on Thursday.

"Russian President Putin sent a telegram to French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing that he was worried when he learned about a positive coronavirus test result of the French leader. Russian President wished Macron a speedy recovery and good health for many years to come," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Elysee palace said that Macron tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate for a week.

