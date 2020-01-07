UrduPoint.com
Putin Wishes Merry Christmas To Orthodox Christians, Commends Role Of Church

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:04 PM

Putin Wishes Merry Christmas to Orthodox Christians, Commends Role of Church

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished on Tuesday a merry Christmas to Orthodox Christians and all Russians who celebrate this holiday, praising the role of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country's life

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished on Tuesday a merry Christmas to Orthodox Christians and all Russians who celebrate this holiday, praising the role of the Russian Orthodox Church in the country's life.

"I wish health and well-being to Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens who celebrate Christmas," Putin said in his congratulatory address, as quoted by the Kremlin.

According to the president, during Christmas holidays, "millions of people around the world experience joy and elation, special feelings of being a part of centuries-old traditions passed down from generation to generation." This holiday, he went on, fills people's hearts with "love and faith in the triumph of good and justice.

"

Putin, in particular, highlighted the significant role that the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in Russia play in "strengthening the spiritual and moral foundations of the society, preserving our historical and cultural heritage and educating the youth."

"Such large, fruitful work is very important and deserves the deepest recognition, " he added.

Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas Day on January 7. In the late hours of Monday, Putin arrived at the Transfiguration Cathedral in St. Petersburg to attend an overnight Christmas mass. The overnight Christmas service lasted over one and a half hours.

