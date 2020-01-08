UrduPoint.com
Putin Wishes Russian Troops In Syria Happy New Year, Merry Christmas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his visit to Damascus, personally wished a happy new year and a merry Christmas to Russian soldiers in Syria.

Putin visited Damascus on Tuesday where the Russian president met with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad. A video clip on Putin's visit was published by Assad's press office.

"I sincerely congratulate all the military personnel of the Russian forces in Syria on the New Year and Christmas. You meet these holidays away from loved ones, from the homeland," Putin said.

The president also thanked Russian and Syrian soldiers, and medics, for their work.

"The tasks are successfully accomplished by special forces. The personnel of the Navy off the coast of Syria continues to successfully defend our national interests in Syria," Putin stated.

Moreover, Putin also acknowledged that Damascus is now relatively peaceful.

"What pleased me when traveling around Damascus is that life is back, there is a lot of transport on the street, shops are working, cafes and restaurants [are working]. Much remains to be done to restore the Syrian economy." Putin told Assad.

Despite a relative peace in the Syrian capital, the president also noted that the overall tensions in the region escalated recently.

