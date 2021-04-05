UrduPoint.com
Putin Wishes Speedy Recovery To Argentine President Who Contracted COVID-19 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, who is recovering from COVID-19, to wish him a speedy recovery, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, who is recovering from COVID-19, to wish him a speedy recovery, the Kremlin said.

Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. On the same day, doctors assessed the president's health as stable.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated Alberto Fernandez on his past birthday and wished him a speedy and full recovery," the Kremlin said.

In turn, Fernandez said that he highly appreciates Russia's assistance to Argentina in the fight against COVID-19.

"The President of Argentina thanked for the words of support and noted the trust with which he relates to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, thanks to which he experiences a mild form of the disease. Russia's assistance in combating the spread of coronavirus was highly appreciated and interest in further close cooperation, including the continuation of the supply of Sputnik V to Argentina, was expressed," the Kremlin added.

