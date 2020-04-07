Putin Wishes Swift Recovery From Coronavirus to Johnson - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished a speedy full recovery from the coronavirus to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a letter, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished a speedy full recovery from the coronavirus to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a letter, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Johnson was moved to the intensive care department of a hospital in London late on Monday, as his condition worsened.

According to the Kremlin, Putin has also expressed the belief that Johnson's energy, optimism and sense of humor will help him recover.