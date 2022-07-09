MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral ceremony for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday, while the participation of Russian diplomats will depend on the protocol, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest.

" Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

"Putin ” no (will not attend). The rest depends on the protocol," Peskov said.

The farewell ceremony, involving relatives, friends and colleagues of Abe, will take place on July 11 at the Zojoji Buddhist Temple in central Tokyo. The funeral is likely to be held at the venue as well, but no exact information has been shared on this issue so far. Abe's widow, Akie, will head the mourning ceremony.