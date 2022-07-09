UrduPoint.com

Putin Won't Attend Farewell Ceremony For Japan's Abe - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Putin Won't Attend Farewell Ceremony for Japan's Abe - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral ceremony for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday, while the participation of Russian diplomats will depend on the protocol, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest.

" Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

"Putin ” no (will not attend). The rest depends on the protocol," Peskov said.

The farewell ceremony, involving relatives, friends and colleagues of Abe, will take place on July 11 at the Zojoji Buddhist Temple in central Tokyo. The funeral is likely to be held at the venue as well, but no exact information has been shared on this issue so far. Abe's widow, Akie, will head the mourning ceremony.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Russia Tokyo Nara Vladimir Putin Temple July From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

2 hours ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.