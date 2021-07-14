Putin: Work Began on 'Anti-Russia' Project, This Cannot But Cause Concern

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on his article on Ukraine, noted that active work on the "anti-Russia" project had begun, this could not but cause concern.

One day after the article was published, Putin gave extended comments on the meaning and purpose of writing this article.

"In addition, why did I step up this work right now, because conditions are emerging that are qualitatively changing in comparison with what was quite recently. Apparently, active work on the 'anti-Russia' project has begun, which, of course, cannot but cause our concern," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The "anti-Russia" project dates back to the 17th-18th centuries, its goal is to weaken the country, Putin said.

"It began in the 17th-18th centuries, then was used by the Polish national movement, before World War I it was used by Austria-Hungary. The goal is simple, I write there ” divide and rule. The First World War had a simple goal for Russia's potential adversaries: simply to weaken the country," Putin said, answering when the anti-Russia project had begun and whether it was linked to Ukraine.