Putin Works As Usual In Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister Of Pakistan- Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 05:07 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is working as usual in the Kremlin, about to hold a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"The President works in the Kremlin.

He is scheduled to have a contact as part of a working visit by the Pakistani prime minister ... We expect that a conversation with Imran Khan will begin in the very near future," Peskov told reporters.

No press conference is planned following the meeting, he added.

