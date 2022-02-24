- Home
- World
- News
- Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- Spokesman
Putin Works As Usual In Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister Of Pakistan- Spokesman
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 05:07 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin is working as usual in the Kremlin, about to hold a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is working as usual in the Kremlin, about to hold a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"The President works in the Kremlin.
He is scheduled to have a contact as part of a working visit by the Pakistani prime minister ... We expect that a conversation with Imran Khan will begin in the very near future," Peskov told reporters.
No press conference is planned following the meeting, he added.