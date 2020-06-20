UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin WWII Article In US Magazine Expected To Provoke Robust Reactions - Editor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Putin WWII Article in US Magazine Expected to Provoke Robust Reactions - Editor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's article on World War II published in a major US foreign policy magazine this week is expected to spark fresh debate and robust responses from Western audiences, the publication's editor, Jacob Heilbrunn, told Sputnik on Friday.

Putin on Thursday published an article in The National Interest to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. In the article, the Russian president criticizes attempts at rewriting the history of World War II. The National Interest is one of the largest American foreign policy websites with several million unique visitors each week.

"It is not my job to interpret the article. It will provoke controversy about the origins of World War II, and we, publishing it, hoped to initiate more debate about the past and the present," Heilbrunn said. "I anticipate that there will be vigorous and robust response to this article, including ones that we would likely publish."

Putin's article, the editor added, presented Western audiences with the Russian viewpoint, with which they are not familiar.

He said it should begin a serious discussion in American society.

"We know that the Nazis are responsible for World War II," he said. "But these historical debates are perennial... This is just prompting a fresh round of a controversy about who did what in the 1930s."

Heilbrunn also explained the magazine's guiding vision to steer American policy towards a more realist worldview.

"We publish a wide variety of opinions, but the governing spirit of the magazine from its inception has been to promote the American national interest, as reflected in the title, and to urge American foreign policy in a more realist as opposed to Wilsonian or missionary foreign policy," he said.

In The National Interest article, Putin also called on foreign governments to make their World War II archives completely accessible to the public, as they already are in Russia, in order to ensure historical clarity.

Related Topics

Russia Job Germany Vladimir Putin World War From Million

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

2 hours ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

3 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

3 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.