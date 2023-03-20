Putin, Xi Begin Informal Meeting in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping begin an informal meeting in the Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping begin an informal meeting in the Kremlin.

The leaders greeted each other in the representative office in the Kremlin. The talks will be held in a one-on-one format, and then the leaders will continue their communication over dinner.