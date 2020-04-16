Putin, Xi Believe Mutual Support in COVID-19 Fight Proves Special Nature of Partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping believe that mutual support in the fight against COVID-19 is evidence of the special nature of the partnership between Russia and China, the Kremlin said in a statement after the two leaders' phone conversation on Thursday.

"In the course of a thorough exchange of views on the situation around the coronavirus pandemic, it was emphasized that mutual support in the fight against this global threat is another convincing evidence of the special nature of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership," the statement says.

Putin and Xi reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation, including through the exchange of experts and the supply of medical equipment, the Kremlin said.

Putin also praised China's effective actions to stabilize the epidemiological situation, it said.