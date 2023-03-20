Putin, Xi Complete Informal Talks; They Lasted 4.5 Hours

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin ended, they lasted 4.5 hours.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday. Today, the leaders met in the Kremlin for informal talks tete-a-tete, and then the politicians are scheduled to talk during dinner. On Tuesday, the visit of the Chinese leader will continue.