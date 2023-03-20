UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi Complete Informal Talks; They Lasted 4.5 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 11:25 PM

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin ended, they lasted 4.5 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin ended, they lasted 4.5 hours.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday. Today, the leaders met in the Kremlin for informal talks tete-a-tete, and then the politicians are scheduled to talk during dinner. On Tuesday, the visit of the Chinese leader will continue.

