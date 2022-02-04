UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi Conclude 3-Hour Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Putin, Xi Conclude 3-Hour Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The talks between the leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, which lasted almost three hours, have ended, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The president of Russia is on a visit to Beijing.

The negotiations were preceded by an official meeting ceremony and photographing. After that, Putin and Xi talked with the participation of members of the delegations, then the meeting continued one-on-one.

As a result of the talks, a package of joint documents was signed, and the leaders adopted a joint statement.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Beijing Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

49 seconds ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

3 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

18 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

18 minutes ago
 UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

3 hours ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>