Putin, Xi Conclude 3-Hour Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The talks between the leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, which lasted almost three hours, have ended, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The president of Russia is on a visit to Beijing.

The negotiations were preceded by an official meeting ceremony and photographing. After that, Putin and Xi talked with the participation of members of the delegations, then the meeting continued one-on-one.

As a result of the talks, a package of joint documents was signed, and the leaders adopted a joint statement.