Putin, Xi Did Not Discuss Ukrainian Peace Plan - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss Ukraine's peace plan and only discuses Beijing's initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy complained that China did not respond to the peace plan proposed by Kiev.

"No, Ukraine's peace plan was not discussed, there was an exchange of views on the provisions that are contained in China's peace plan. President Putin said this," Peskov told a briefing.