MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have not discussed at their recent meeting Xi's upcoming visit to North Korea, but they have touched upon the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"They have not discussed the visit, but they have, of course, touched upon North Korea and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Peskov told reporters.

Xi is set to hold an official visit to North Korea from June 20-21 to discuss bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.