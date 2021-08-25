UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi Discuss Situation In Afghanistan - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Putin, Xi Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"The Afghan issue was thoroughly discussed. Readiness was expressed to boost efforts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking threats emanating from Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Xi emphasized the importance of prioritizing "reaching peace as soon as possible" in Afghanistan and not letting "instability spread" to neighboring countries.

"For this purpose, it is intended to make the most of the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The leaders also agreed to intensify bilateral contacts and close coordination, primarily through the foreign ministries," the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia China Vladimir Putin Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

6 seconds ago
 Uganda Receives 51 Evacuees From Afghanistan

Uganda Receives 51 Evacuees From Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 India's outcry over Afghanistan situation shows di ..

India's outcry over Afghanistan situation shows disgraceful defeat: Sheikh

2 minutes ago
 SCCI organises seminar

SCCI organises seminar

2 minutes ago
 Serbian show higher trust in China since pandemic ..

Serbian show higher trust in China since pandemic outbreak

2 minutes ago
 Russian Attack Helicopters Ka-52 to Be Equipped Wi ..

Russian Attack Helicopters Ka-52 to Be Equipped With Vikhr-M Missiles in 2022 - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.