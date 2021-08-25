Putin, Xi Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"The Afghan issue was thoroughly discussed. Readiness was expressed to boost efforts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking threats emanating from Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Xi emphasized the importance of prioritizing "reaching peace as soon as possible" in Afghanistan and not letting "instability spread" to neighboring countries.

"For this purpose, it is intended to make the most of the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The leaders also agreed to intensify bilateral contacts and close coordination, primarily through the foreign ministries," the Kremlin added.