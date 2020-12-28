UrduPoint.com
Putin, Xi Express Readiness To Intensify Coordination In International Arena - Kremlin

Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:35 PM

Putin, Xi Express Readiness to Intensify Coordination in International Arena - Kremlin

During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed their readiness to intensify coordination in the international arena to maintain peace and stability, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed their readiness to intensify coordination in the international arena to maintain peace and stability, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They also expressed their readiness to intensify coordination of steps in the international arena in the interests of maintaining peace and stability on a global and regional scale," the statement says.

It emphasized that the leaders of the two countries would continue to remain in constant working contact.

