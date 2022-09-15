UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi Hail 'great Power' Ties At Talks Defying West

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Putin, Xi hail 'great power' ties at talks defying West

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for their first face-to-face talks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, hailing their strategic ties in defiance of the West

Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for their first face-to-face talks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, hailing their strategic ties in defiance of the West.

Sitting across from each other at two long rounded tables and flanked by aides, the two leaders met on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.

"China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil," Xi told Putin at the talks.

Putin took a clear broadside at the United States, which has been leading efforts to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.

"Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly form and are completely unacceptable," Putin said.

"We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis," Putin told Xi, while reiterating Moscow's backing for China on Taiwan.

"We adhere to the principle of one China. We condemn the provocation of the US and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait," Putin said.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia China Shanghai Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan United States Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Xi Jinping Satellites

Recent Stories

KMC removes encroachment in West, Central, East di ..

KMC removes encroachment in West, Central, East districts

2 minutes ago
 RCCI's new president elected unopposed

RCCI's new president elected unopposed

2 minutes ago
 PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand tra ..

PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand trade, security cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Floods, rains damaged 8431 km roads, 180 bridges: ..

Floods, rains damaged 8431 km roads, 180 bridges: says Sharjeel Inam Memon

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Int ..

Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Interests - Xi Jinping

43 minutes ago
 HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban ..

HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban on wheat flour movement to KP ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.