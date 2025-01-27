Open Menu

Putin, Xi Hail Lukashenko's Victory Amid Western Condemnation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 07:39 PM

Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western condemnation

The Russian and Chinese leaders on Monday congratulated Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for winning a seventh term in office, with Russia's Vladimir Putin saying Sunday's election showed he had the "undoubted" backing of the people

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Russian and Chinese leaders on Monday congratulated Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for winning a seventh term in office, with Russia's Vladimir Putin saying Sunday's election showed he had the "undoubted" backing of the people.

Official results showed the 70-year-old autocrat winning more than 86 percent of the vote, drawing condemnation in the West, after having imprisoned or exiled all his major opponents during his three-decade rule.

The Belarusian leader has won every presidential election since 1994, in ballots that the opposition and rights groups say are rigged.

"Your convincing victory in the elections clearly testifies to your high political authority and to the undoubted support of the population for the state policy Belarus is pursuing," President Vladimir Putin said, according to the Kremlin.

"You are always a welcome and dear guest on Russian soil.

As agreed, I look forward to seeing you soon in Moscow."

Chinese President Xi Jinping also sent a message of congratulations to Lukashenko, Chinese state media reported.

Beijing and Minsk have drawn closer over recent years, with Belarus -- under Western sanctions -- looking east to secure foreign investment.

Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called the election a "farce", while the European Union described it as a "sham".

Lukashenko, a staunch Putin ally, has carried out a ruthless crackdown on opponents since huge protests against him in 2020.

Rights groups say the country has jailed more than 1,200 political prisoners -- with around 300 released in pre-vote pardons by Lukashenko.

This time, the candidates picked to run against him campaigned in his favour, while Lukashenko did not take part in debates and said he was not really following the campaign.

Recent Stories

Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s s ..

Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities

9 minutes ago
 Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

22 minutes ago
 Lebanese try again to return to southern border vi ..

Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages

4 minutes ago
 SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on J ..

SU to hold sports quota trials for admissions on January 29

9 minutes ago
 Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western c ..

Putin, Xi hail Lukashenko's victory amid Western condemnation

4 minutes ago
 Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis champions ..

Ocean Siddiqsons national juniors tennis championship kicks off at DA Creek Club

4 minutes ago
Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House o ..

Senate panels present key Reports in Upper House of Parliament

5 minutes ago
 Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster ..

Divisional Intelligence Committee meets to bolster security in Dera Ghazi Khan

5 minutes ago
 All available resources to be utilized for welfare ..

All available resources to be utilized for welfare of visually impaired persons ..

5 minutes ago
 SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulation ..

SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 2015

5 minutes ago
 IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person

IHC summons Superintendent Adiala jail in person

5 minutes ago
 DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote ..

DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote healthcare sector jobs at Ara ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World