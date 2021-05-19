UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Xi Hail Ties At Launch Of Work On Nuclear Plants In China

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:41 PM

Putin, Xi hail ties at launch of work on nuclear plants in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed close ties between their countries as they launched via videoconference work on Russian-built nuclear power plants in China

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed close ties between their countries as they launched via videoconference work on Russian-built nuclear power plants in China.

The heads of state initiated work on pouring concrete into new units of the Tianwan and Xudabao nuclear power plants.

Built jointly with Russia, the Tianwan plant has been operating since 2007, while the Xudabao station is still under construction.

"Russian and Chinese specialists are implementing a truly landmark flagship joint project," the Kremlin cited Putin as saying.

Describing the nuclear reactors as "powerful" and "modern", the Russian leader said that they "meet all safety requirements and the highest environmental standards".

He said that the new units will be functional by 2026-2028 and that Russia and China are prepared to further develop nuclear power plants through joint construction.

"We can say that Russian-Chinese relations have reached the highest level in history," Putin said.

China's Xi in his speech called nuclear energy a "strategic priority for cooperation" between the two countries, according to a readout of the event published by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Xi called for a "more equitable, balanced, inclusive, open and shared global energy governance system," adding that Beijing and Moscow should "play a constructive role in achieving global sustainable development goals."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Nuclear Beijing Vladimir Putin Event All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

17 minutes ago

US designates former Albania president for corrupt ..

5 minutes ago

Asia Cup cricket called off over new pandemic thre ..

5 minutes ago

India cyclone death toll jumps as navy searches fo ..

5 minutes ago

Rusal splits high carbon assets ahead of EU carbon ..

13 minutes ago

Special steps being taken to improve quality of tr ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.