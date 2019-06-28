Putin, Xi Hold On-The-Go Talk After BRICS Meeting on G20 Sidelines

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a brief on-the-go talk with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, after the informal BRICS meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The two heads of state had a brief conversation in presence of an interpreter before leaving the hall together.

The BRICS meeting took place earlier on Friday before the opening of the G20 summit. Along with the Russian and Chinese leaders, the talks were attended by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who chaired the meeting, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Such negotiations are traditionally held in conjunction with annual G20 summits.

Japan is hosting the G20 summit on Friday and Saturday for the first time since the G20 inaugural meeting convened in Berlin 20 years ago in response to a series of financial crises that hit emerging markets back in the late 1990s.