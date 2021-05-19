UrduPoint.com
Putin, Xi Launch Construction Of New Power Units In China Through Videoconference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

Putin, Xi Launch Construction of New Power Units in China Through Videoconference

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, officially launched on Wednesday through a videoconference the construction of four new Russian-designed power units at China's Tianwan and Xudapu Nuclear Power Plants (NPP)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, officially launched on Wednesday through a videoconference the construction of four new Russian-designed power units at China's Tianwan and Xudapu Nuclear Power Plants (NPP).

"I am confident that Russia and China have many ambitious and successful bilateral initiatives ahead. We are ready to further develop our experience of joint NPP construction, our innovative partnership in the development and implementation of low-carbon and other technologies," Putin said.

