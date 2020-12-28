Putin, Xi Note Effective Efforts of Russia, China to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping noted, during a phone conversation, effective efforts of the two countries to combat the pandemic, the leaders pointed to the importance of cooperation in the production of vaccines, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The effective joint efforts of the relevant agencies of the two countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic were noted with satisfaction. The importance of cooperation in the development and production of vaccines was noted," the statement says.