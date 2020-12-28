UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Xi Note Effective Efforts Of Russia, China To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:23 PM

Putin, Xi Note Effective Efforts of Russia, China to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping noted, during a phone conversation, effective efforts of the two countries to combat the pandemic, the leaders pointed to the importance of cooperation in the production of vaccines, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping noted, during a phone conversation, effective efforts of the two countries to combat the pandemic, the leaders pointed to the importance of cooperation in the production of vaccines, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The effective joint efforts of the relevant agencies of the two countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic were noted with satisfaction. The importance of cooperation in the development and production of vaccines was noted," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

24 minutes ago

German care home workers given five times vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working on targeted subsidies to provide chea ..

2 minutes ago

30 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in H ..

2 minutes ago

Zartaj stresses to resolve political issues in Par ..

2 minutes ago

MNA express grief over Senator Kulsoom demise

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.