Putin, Xi Note Need to Boost Effort to Prevent History Falsification - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, noted the demand for effort to preserve the truth and prevent attempts to falsify history, the Kremlin said on Wednesday following their phone negotiations.

"On the occasion of the upcoming 76th anniversary of the end of World War II, they noted the demand for effort to preserve the truth about the events of those years and to prevent attempts to falsify history. The conversation was traditionally friendly and trust-based," the Kremlin said in a statement.

In addition, the presidents stated with satisfaction that the bilateral strategic partnership is developing dynamically. The comments were made in the context of the 20th anniversary of the bilateral treaty on friendship and cooperation.

"Most importantly, the parties are interested in further deepening interaction," the statement read.