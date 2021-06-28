UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Xi Officially Announce Extension Of Chinese-Russian Friendship, Cooperation Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Putin, Xi Officially Announce Extension of Chinese-Russian Friendship, Cooperation Deal

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin officially announced on Monday the extension of the Chinese-Russian agreement on friendship and cooperation, the China Central Television reported.

The announcement was made at the top-level videoconference.

The deal was signed in July 2001 in Moscow. In March, Moscow and Beijing agreed to automatically extend it for another five-year term.

Related Topics

Moscow China Beijing Vladimir Putin March July TV Agreement Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

34 minutes ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

49 minutes ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.19 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.