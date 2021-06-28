Putin, Xi Officially Announce Extension of Chinese-Russian Friendship, Cooperation Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin officially announced on Monday the extension of the Chinese-Russian agreement on friendship and cooperation, the China Central Television reported.

The announcement was made at the top-level videoconference.

The deal was signed in July 2001 in Moscow. In March, Moscow and Beijing agreed to automatically extend it for another five-year term.