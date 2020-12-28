UrduPoint.com
Putin, Xi Reaffirm Intention To Deepen Cooperation In Russian-Chinese Energy Projects

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed, during a phone conversation, their mutual disposition to deepen interaction in major joint projects in the field of energy and industrial cooperation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Taking into account the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China in 2021, the mutual commitment to further deepen interaction in all areas, including the implementation of major joint projects in the field of energy and industrial cooperation, has been confirmed. Special attention is paid to the holding of the Years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical and innovative cooperation (2020-2021)," the statement says.

